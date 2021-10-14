 Skip to main content
North Iredell earns share of WFAC volleyball championship
North Iredell’s volleyball team swept West Iredell in Wednesday’s regular season finale to clinch a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship with Fred T. Foard.

Both the Raiders and Foard finished league play at 13-1. They split their two meetings.

Seedings for next week’s conference tournament are to be released Saturday following a coaches’ meeting. Higher seeds will host every tournament game, including Wednesday’s championship match.

Foard (20-2), winner of the last two 2A state titles, and North Iredell (18-1) are the MaxPreps.com third- and fourth-ranked 3A teams in the state, respectively, behind Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (23-2) and Greenville J.H. Rose (18-2). The Tigers and Raiders are No. 6 and No. 7 in the state among teams from all classifications.

