North Iredell duo competing for doubles state title

North Iredell seniors Sydney Templeton and Elleigh Williams make up one of 16 doubles teams that will begin competing today for the 3A state title at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Templeton and Williams open against Carrboro’s Sophia Herndon and Morgan Stowe. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face either Fike’s Caroline Adkins and Kathryn Adkins or Montgomery Central’s Abigail Salazar and Olivia Thomas.

It has been quite a while since North Iredell has had tennis players qualify for the state tournament.

This is Templeton’s and Williams’ third season as partners. Templeton is four-year player who served as captain of the North Iredell girls tennis team. She ranks high in her class and hopes to attend UNC Wilmington to major in education.

Williams is in her third season, having come to tennis during Covid when tennis was moved to spring. She is currently ranked No. 1 in her class and plans to attend NC State for engineering.

The duo competed at the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament Oct. 11-13.

The beat teams from Statesville, Fred T. Foard and North Lincoln. They placed second to Hickory’s tandem after a tough three-set match.

At the West Regionals, they were seeded third and beat teams from Ashe County, East Lincoln and Hickory, each a two-set victory. They finished as regional runners up after a three-set loss in the final to a duo from Franklin.

North Iredell girls tennis coach Corrine Rupp said Templeton and Williams have been working hard this week to get ready for the state tournament with additional practices including time with local pro Stacie Kennington.