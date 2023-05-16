The North Iredell Distance program continues to grow as both the boys and girls 4x800-meter relay teams qualified for the 3A state championships.

The boys team of Maddox Gantt, Parker Anderson, Philip Riddle and Brodie Anderson are 3A West Regional champions and currently ranked third going into the state race. With their winning time of 8 minutes, 15 seconds they set a new North Iredell school record.

The girls team of Mia Sohovich, Breanna Sturtevant, Julia Hollar and Natalia Nieto finished second in the 3A West Regional meet and is ranked second in the state. Their time of 10 minutes, 4 seconds broke their own North Iredell school record.

Both teams will compete Friday at NC A&T University.

Riddle, a senior, also finished runner-up in the 3,200 meters during the 3A West Regional meet and will compete in that event Friday in Greensboro.

“I am so proud of these kids,” coach Zach Millsaps said. “They have worked hard all year and for some of them for their whole high school career for this moment. I find joy in just being able to work with them. The way they stayed faithful through the course of this year shows me a lot about their character and trust in the process.

“I always say in running just as in life, you cannot skip steps to get to where you want to go. This group of seniors have climbed all the way and now have a chance at a state title. For our returners, North Iredell Distance has a very bright future.”