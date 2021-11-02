North Iredell captures regional volleyball championship, advances to 3A state title match (with video)

OLIN—In front of a packed house at North Iredell on Tuesday night, the Raider volleyball team punched its ticket to Raleigh.
They outdueled fellow Western Foothills Athletic Conference member Fred T. Foard to claim the 3A Western Regional championship in four sets (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22).
“There are just a lot of emotions,” North Iredell’s Emma Norris said with a big grin.
A deafening roar from the home crowd ensued when Norris’ last of a match-high 23 kills fell to the floor on the fourth championship point.
The raucous crowd made the experience of earning the regional title extra special, she said.
“Especially with COVID,” limiting spectators last season, Norris noted. “It’s a whole different perspective having all those fans behind you. We have a great support system.”
The Raiders (26-1) advanced to play Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (30-2) in Saturday’s 3A state championship game at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The Red Wolves swept J.H Rose of Greenville in the Eastern Regional final Tuesday night, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.
North Iredell is going to the 3A state final for the fifth time and first time since winning it all in 2017.
“We’ve been pushing for this since the beginning of the season, and it’s working out perfectly so far,” North Iredell’s Ailena Mykins said.
TALE OF THE TAPE
The Raiders overcame a sluggish start in the first set when they fell behind 5-0 out of the gate.
They whittled away at the deficit and garnered their first lead, 12-11, on a Madeline Sigmon kill. It was 19-15 after Mykins’ dig found Norris, who put it away. Megyn Gaither’s ace extended the advantage to 21-16.
Foard fought back from a 24-20 deficit before ultimately losing the first of back-to-back 25-23 decisions.
Again, the Raiders dug themselves a hole in the second set, trailing 15-8.
Norris delivered four kills as part of a 9-3 Raiders run that brought them to within 18-17.
A 5-0 spurt, aided by two Skylar Bolin aces and a pair of Sigmon kills, permitted North Iredell to pull ahead 22-19.
It was 24-23 in favor of North Iredell when Kayden Flowers ended it. Foard dug a hard spike by Norris but the ball returned softly toward the net tape. Flowers put it to the floor for set point.
The Raiders weren’t able to recover from a 21-13 deficit in the third set although they did battle back to within 22-19.
“It’s the first time we’ve been this far,” Norris said. “(Fred T. Foard) has been here the last two years and won to get the state championship,” she noted of the Tigers, winners of the last two 2A state championships. “For us, we had to figure it out.”
North Iredell never trailed in the fourth set, leading by as many as six points (15-9).
Down 24-19, the Tigers saved three championship points before Norris sealed the deal with her crosscourt shot.
North Iredell coach Dave Markland was tickled to see the joy on his players’ faces as they celebrated on the court with fans afterward.
“They’re a fun group to work with,” he said.
NOT EASY
It was the fourth meeting of the season between North Iredell and Fred T. Foard (26-4).
The Raiders won two of the previous three, including a come-from-behind, five-set victory over the Tigers on their court in the WFAC tournament championship. That allowed North Iredell to lock up the No. 1 seed in the West and home-court advantage through all regional rounds.
Foard is a program with a rich tradition (8 state titles) and current players who’ve been part of state championship runs so the Raiders didn’t expect a cakewalk just because they were at home playing for a chance to go to Raleigh.
“It’s not easy to beat a team like that three times in one season,” Norris said.
“Coach has been saying we’re peaking at the right time. We are meshing well. Everything is falling into place.”
OTHER STATS
Mykins and Gaither combined for 43 assists.
Tilley Collins, who also assisted nine kills, and Sigmon led the Raiders in digs, and Sigmon also produced 15 kills.
Flowers, Eliza Jenkins and Emily Campbell each supplied three blocks. Bolin finished with eight kills and three aces.
Martina Foster led Foard with 15 kills and five blocks.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Raiders have never lost in the 3A Western Regional final.
They’ve been five times now. They are 5-0.
Now they’ll try to get above .500 in 3A state final appearances. North Iredell is 2-2 in four trips to Raleigh, having captured state titles in 2008 and 2017 and finished as the runner-up twice (2010, ’11).