North Iredell captures regional volleyball championship, advances to 3A state title match (with video)

TALE OF THE TAPE

The Raiders overcame a sluggish start in the first set when they fell behind 5-0 out of the gate.

They whittled away at the deficit and garnered their first lead, 12-11, on a Madeline Sigmon kill. It was 19-15 after Mykins’ dig found Norris, who put it away. Megyn Gaither’s ace extended the advantage to 21-16.

Foard fought back from a 24-20 deficit before ultimately losing the first of back-to-back 25-23 decisions.

Again, the Raiders dug themselves a hole in the second set, trailing 15-8.

Norris delivered four kills as part of a 9-3 Raiders run that brought them to within 18-17.

A 5-0 spurt, aided by two Skylar Bolin aces and a pair of Sigmon kills, permitted North Iredell to pull ahead 22-19.

It was 24-23 in favor of North Iredell when Kayden Flowers ended it. Foard dug a hard spike by Norris but the ball returned softly toward the net tape. Flowers put it to the floor for set point.

The Raiders weren’t able to recover from a 21-13 deficit in the third set although they did battle back to within 22-19.

