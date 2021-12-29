North Iredell boys beat South Iredell, advance to face Mooresville in semifinals

OLIN—Facing each other for the third time in the young season, North Iredell jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 63-52 in a North Iredell Holiday Classic opening round win over South Iredell.

Hosting South Iredell on their home floor in the first edition of this holiday tournament, the Raiders jumped out to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

North Iredell turned up the intensity in the second quarter, mixing defenses and using full-court pressure to run off a 9-0 run and extend its lead to 30-15. The Raiders held the Vikings scoreless for the first five minutes of the second quarter. Head coach Jeff LeVan said the difference between the first and second quarters was the intensity of his team.

“We didn’t change anything but the intensity,” LeVan said, “and we got down to business, boxed out, put more pressure on the ball and from the turnovers and missed shots we got out on the fast break. And that’s our game.”