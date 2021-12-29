North Iredell boys beat South Iredell, advance to face Mooresville in semifinals

OLIN—Facing each other for the third time in the young season, North Iredell jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 63-52 in a North Iredell Holiday Classic opening round win over South Iredell.
Hosting South Iredell on their home floor in the first edition of this holiday tournament, the Raiders jumped out to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
North Iredell turned up the intensity in the second quarter, mixing defenses and using full-court pressure to run off a 9-0 run and extend its lead to 30-15. The Raiders held the Vikings scoreless for the first five minutes of the second quarter. Head coach Jeff LeVan said the difference between the first and second quarters was the intensity of his team.
“We didn’t change anything but the intensity,” LeVan said, “and we got down to business, boxed out, put more pressure on the ball and from the turnovers and missed shots we got out on the fast break. And that’s our game.”
South Iredell responded well to North Iredell’s run with a run of its own to cut the Raiders’ lead to 8 at 32-24, but the Raiders held the momentum going into the half after Jackson Hawkins beat the buzzer with a deep 3, giving North Iredell at 35-24 lead at the break. Hawkins scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.
Similar to their first two matchups, South Iredell came out of the halftime break with intensity and used an advantage on the boards to close the North Iredell lead to 38-37 with 2:55 remaining.
With South Iredell on a 13-3 run to open the half, LeVan elected not to call a timeout and to let his team play through the Vikings punch. And the Raiders punched right back, using an 8-0 run to extend their lead back to 9 before closing the third quarter up 47-41.
“Because of our experience I feel like that’s to our advantage, if we call timeout it sort of gives the other team motivation and fires them up,” LeVan said. ”They made a run; we knew they were going to make a run and we weathered that storm.”
The teams traded baskets to open the fourth quarter before North Iredell extended its lead to 56-48 with 1:55 left.
The Vikings were unable to close the gap any further and the Raiders knocked down free throws down the stretch to move on to the semifinals.
In addition to Hawkins’ 21, John Jackson Jr. pitched in 12 for the Raiders. Braydon Watson-Jones led the Vikings with 12.
Due to Seaforth’s COVID issues, South Iredell’s consolation game Wednesday will not be played, and the Vikings will return to conference play against Mooresville next week.
North Iredell faces Mooresville Wednesday night with a spot in the finals on the line.
In order to find themselves in the final, LeVan said his team has to play better.
“We’ve got to play a lot better than we did tonight,” he said. “Mooresville is a really good team from what we have seen. They are quick, they can shoot and they have all the tools. We have to not turn the ball over against the pressure and play a good solid game. They are the team to beat.”
BOX SCORE
North Iredell;21;14;12;16—63
South Iredell;15;9;17;11—52
NORTH IREDELL (63)—Hawkins 21, Jackson 12, Tharpe 10, Saunders 9, Coltrane 4, Grimball 4, Cloer 3.
SOUTH IREDELL (52)—Watson-Jones 12, Perry 11, Chambers 10, Vuk 6, Childress 5, Tucker 4, Reese 2, Ratcliff 2.