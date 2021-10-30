North Iredell beats Kings Mountain, secures spot in regional championship game

PULLING THROUGH

The opening set Saturday was a test of will and determination, because neither team backed down.

There were more than a dozen ties and no one led by more than three points. It was 18-15 in favor of Kings Mountain after Aaliyah Byers recorded one of her match-high 15 kills.

The Raiders responded. Breanna Gibson set the ball to Norris for a kill to cap a 5-0 run, propelling them to a 20-18 advantage.

The Mountaineers regrouped, and they earned the first set point on a Lily Gold block.

Trailing 24-23, Norris kept the Raiders alive with her tip. The ball hit the floor to even things at 24.

North Iredell had set points at 25-24, 26-25 and 27-26, but the Mountaineers found an answer each time to stay alive. Not when it was 28-27 in favor of the Raiders, though.

Norris ignited a roar from the home fans with her crosscourt bomb, and that kill sealed the 29-27 victory in the first set, which produced several long points.

“They played great in the first set, but we stayed with it,” said Collins, who keyed the back row defense. “That’s what you have to do with great teams.”