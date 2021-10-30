North Iredell beats Kings Mountain, secures spot in regional championship game

OLIN—Acknowledging the student cheering section’s contribution and celebrating briefly with them after victories has become customary for members of the North Iredell volleyball team.
They got a chance to do it again Saturday.
Behind a balanced offensive attack and a refuse-to-lose mindset in an incredibly tight first set, the top-seeded Raiders (25-1) downed No. 4 seed Kings Mountain (21-3) 29-27, 25-11, 25-10 in the state quarterfinals.
“They are a big part of this,” junior libero Tilley Collins said of her rowdy peers in the bleachers and, to a greater extent, the entire fanbase. “They’re like a part of our team. They bring the energy to gym.”
Madeline Sigmon registered 10 kills a block and an ace. Skylar Bolin added eight kills, and Emma Norris supplied seven kills and two blocks as the Raiders advanced to Tuesday’s 3A West regional championship.
The region final will be an all-Western Foothills Athletic Conference affair as North Iredell hosts Fred T. Foard (26-3), winner of the last two 2A state championships.
The rematch marks the teams’ fourth meeting of the season. This one will determine who advances to the Nov. 6 3A state championship game in Raleigh to face the East regional title winner.
“It will be a great matchup,” Collins said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
PULLING THROUGH
The opening set Saturday was a test of will and determination, because neither team backed down.
There were more than a dozen ties and no one led by more than three points. It was 18-15 in favor of Kings Mountain after Aaliyah Byers recorded one of her match-high 15 kills.
The Raiders responded. Breanna Gibson set the ball to Norris for a kill to cap a 5-0 run, propelling them to a 20-18 advantage.
The Mountaineers regrouped, and they earned the first set point on a Lily Gold block.
Trailing 24-23, Norris kept the Raiders alive with her tip. The ball hit the floor to even things at 24.
North Iredell had set points at 25-24, 26-25 and 27-26, but the Mountaineers found an answer each time to stay alive. Not when it was 28-27 in favor of the Raiders, though.
Norris ignited a roar from the home fans with her crosscourt bomb, and that kill sealed the 29-27 victory in the first set, which produced several long points.
“They played great in the first set, but we stayed with it,” said Collins, who keyed the back row defense. “That’s what you have to do with great teams.”
“Emotionally it was a huge lift for us to win that first set,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland added. “My concern was: Are we going to have enough energy to finish it? Both teams played some good volleyball. It could have gone either way. We were fortunate to win.”
KILLER INSTINCT
The Raiders fell behind 6-3 in the second set before seizing control.
Megyn Gaither’s sets were on target, and the offense began running like a well-oiled machine. She threw in a crafty dump set to the back corner for a point as part of a 10-0 North Iredell run.
It was smooth sailing from that 13-6 edge.
Gaither finished with 16 assists. Ailena Mykins had 20 assists and back-to-back aces to start the dominant third set.
Emily Campbell’s monstrous spike at the middle of the net on a soft return lifted the Raiders to an 8-3 lead in the third set. The Mountaineers called timeout, but they couldn’t derail North Iredell’s momentum.
OTHER STATS
Campbell and Eliza Jenkins tallied five kills apiece. Campbell also had two blocks.
Kayden Flowers added four kills to complement her two aces.
“I thought they all played well,” Markland said. “I think we’re solid in any rotation.”