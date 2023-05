Seven more North Iredell High School athletes have signed with colleges to continue their careers at the next level.

Pictured on the first row, from left, are Reed Hassler (Brevard, soccer), Brixan Burgess (Gardner-Webb, wrestling), Natalia Nieto (Montreat, cross country), Eddie Flores (Gardner-Webb, wrestling) and Jerick Moreno (Brevard, soccer).

Pictured on the back row, from left, are William Bush (Warren Wilson, soccer) and Noah Wittenmyer (Pfeiffer, soccer).