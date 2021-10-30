North Iredell advances to 3A West regional championship game

OLIN—North Iredell’s volleyball team defeated Kings Mountain (21-3) 29-27, 25-11, 25-10 in the 3A state quarterfinals Saturday.
With the win, the Raiders (25-1), seeded No. 1 in the West, advanced to Tuesday’s 3A West region final where they will host Fred T. Foard for a spot in next Saturday’s 3A state championship in Raleigh.
More on this developing story will follow.
