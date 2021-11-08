Norris named WFAC’s top offensive player

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference honors for volleyball, cross country and girls tennis on Sunday.

North Iredell’s Emma Norris was chosen as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in volleyball. Joining Norris on the all-conference volleyball team were teammates Madeline Sigmon, Ailena Mykins, Tilley Collins and Skylar Bolin.

Also making all-conference in volleyball were West Iredell’s Addison Gallyon and Keely West, as well as Statesville’s Kaylee Greer.

All-conference selections in boys cross country included North Iredell’s Philip Riddle, Maddox Gant and Noah Whitenmyer, as well as West Iredell’s Austin Cope.

Girls cross country all-conference honorees included Statesville’s Karli Townsell and North Iredell’s Natalia Nieto.

North Iredell’s Lily Warren and Elleigh Williams were named all-conference in girls tennis. So were West Iredell’s Madison Forsack and Statesville’s Chloe Hoyle.