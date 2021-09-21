Norris commits to ECU as North Iredell readies for rematch with Fred T. Foard

North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play college volleyball for East Carolina.

The junior said she already had the Pirates pegged at the top of her list heading into her official visit in Greensville.

“As the weekend progressed I knew more and more that is where I wanted to play volleyball,” said Norris, who joked that ECU was far enough away from home but not too far.

“After being with the incoming freshmen and sophomores all weekend I realized they had nothing bad to say about the coaching staff. The services they offer the athletes was top notch. I left feeling confident in the education I would get and feeling they could take my volleyball play to the next level.”

North Iredell is on a different level than most others right now.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 win over West Iredell propelled the Raiders to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

They remain MaxPreps’ No. 1 ranked team in the state for all classifications. Lurking not far behind is Wednesday’s opponent, 12th-ranked Fred T. Foard (10-1, 5-1).