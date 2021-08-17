No let up in West Iredell's Gillespie

Two months ago, at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, A’laya Gillespie pulled off a feat that West Iredell hadn’t seen done in nearly 30 years. The sophomore won the 2A 400-mere women’s state championship.
In the process, Gillespie broke the school record in the 400 final and won a track and field championship for West Iredell for the first time in nearly three decades.
“When I crossed the line, I saw my time, but it didn’t really hit me what had happened,” Gillespie said. “I just looked up in the stands and saw my family and church family cheering.”
Running a time of 56.86, Gillespie won the 400 state title by roughly a half second over the second-place finisher. She said seeing all of her hard work pay off was extremely rewarding.
“It was huge knowing that I had a tough season and I was finally seeing all my hard work, sacrifices and dedication pay off,” Gillespie said. “I was very excited and proud of myself, and I was just thankful to have my family and friends there who never gave up on me and continued to push me.”
Gillespie also medaled in two other races, finishing second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters.
Gillespie had originally planned to compete in the long jump, 400 and 200 at states but hit a bump in training and decided to take her focus off the long jump and focus on the 400 and other races.
“This all started off by me having a great AAU indoor season, where I ended the season ranked No. 1 in North Carolina in the long jump,” Gillespie said. “As my high school outdoor season started, I was progressing but then I hit a bump in the road. My body was physically drained, and this slowed down my training. I knew that my legs weren’t strong enough or where they needed to be for me to compete in the long jump.”
Gillespie said that is when she decided to start focusing more on the 400.
“Once that happened, I started focusing more and more on the 400,” Gillespie said. “As the conference championships approached, my times kept dropping and dropping and I entered the state championships ranked first for the 400.”
Gillespie lived up to the ranking, and her training and persistence paid off in the form of a state championship.
The rising junior also carries a 3.53 GPA in the classroom and has received interest from the college level. Sophomores are not allowed to have conversations with coaches until their junior year, but Gillespie has received interest from a few programs including the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Last year, I did get my first interest letter from the U.S. Naval Academy,” Gillespie said. “My dream school is the University of Oregon, and my other top choices would be North Carolina A&T and the University of Florida.”
Luckily for the Warriors, they will have Gillespie for two more seasons, and now that she has proven herself at the state level with a title to her name, Gillespie isn’t taking for granted her status as a state champion. She wants to continue to improve going into next year.
“My goals are to improve my times and keep progressing in the long jump as I get further in my track and field career,” Gillespie said. “I will definitely say that a lot of people will be shocked this year because I’m going to be focusing on training harder and working harder. This is something that I want to do, and I am going to show I am not the underdog anymore.”