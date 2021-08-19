No lack of D1 products from Statesville

Before traveling to Monroe for a preseason scrimmage against Sun Valley last Friday, Statesville head football coach Randall Gusler and members of his staff began rattling off the names of former Greyhounds who are currently playing Division 1 college football.
“We were like, ‘OK, this kid is here, and that kid is there,’ ” Gusler said.
That’s two. One-sixth of the way.
Keep counting.
There are a dozen.
“For a small town like Statesville, I think that’s pretty incredible,” Gusler said. “That’s something people in the community should be proud of.”
The list of active Division 1 football players who call Statesville their alma mater includes a range of positions.
Offensive linemen: Brock Hoffman (Virginia Tech); T.J. Storment (Texas Tech), Jabril Williams (Elon); Seth Williams (Appalachian State)
Running backs: Nakendrick Clark (Mercer), Chavion Smith (Charlotte)
Receivers: Izaiah Gathings (Middle Tennessee), Jasaiah Gathings (Akron)
Defensive linemen: Kinstin Reaves (Eastern Illinois), Jason Shuford (East Carolina)
Defensive back: Tynan Tucker (Kent State)
Punter: Zack Nicholson (Charlotte)
“Think about how hard the journey is to get to Division 1 football,” Gusler said.
Whether it is attending a game in person or watching a televised event, an effort is made to follow those who previously donned a Greyhounds uniform, he added.
Statesville senior defensive back Zamari Stevenson will follow in their footsteps. Stevenson, who also plays quarterback for the Greyhounds, committed to Wake Forest.