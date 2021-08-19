No lack of D1 products from Statesville

Before traveling to Monroe for a preseason scrimmage against Sun Valley last Friday, Statesville head football coach Randall Gusler and members of his staff began rattling off the names of former Greyhounds who are currently playing Division 1 college football.

“We were like, ‘OK, this kid is here, and that kid is there,’ ” Gusler said.

That’s two. One-sixth of the way.

Keep counting.

There are a dozen.

“For a small town like Statesville, I think that’s pretty incredible,” Gusler said. “That’s something people in the community should be proud of.”

The list of active Division 1 football players who call Statesville their alma mater includes a range of positions.

Offensive linemen: Brock Hoffman (Virginia Tech); T.J. Storment (Texas Tech), Jabril Williams (Elon); Seth Williams (Appalachian State)

Running backs: Nakendrick Clark (Mercer), Chavion Smith (Charlotte)

Receivers: Izaiah Gathings (Middle Tennessee), Jasaiah Gathings (Akron)