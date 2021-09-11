No. 4 East Forsyth dominates 2nd half, beats South Iredell

TROUTMAN—South Iredell (1-3) hung close for the first half but was unable to keep the fourth-ranked team in the state at bay as East Forsyth pulled away and secured a 59-7 win over the Vikings on Friday night.

The Eagles pounced early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on a 25-yard Andrew Conrad field goal and a 20-yard run by Ahmarrion Holland.

But the short-handed Vikings, missing a number of players due to COVID protocols, responded.

Brice Warren hit Demario Parks for a 44-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7 with 8:28 left in the second quarter. The Warren and Parks’ hookup was the only touchdown East Forsyth allowed on the night.

Jaylen Raynor responded for the Eagles just a minute later, connecting with Je’mon Smith for a 60-yard score to extend the lead to 10. Raynor’s touchdown gave the Eagles a 17-7 lead going into half time.

It was the first of two passing touchdowns for Raynor. The junior also added a 45-yard rushing touchdown to his tally on what was an impressive night for the East Forsyth quarterback.

Leading by 10 at the break, East Forsyth came out and put the game away quickly in the third quarter.