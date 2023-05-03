By a vote of 15-3, the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a name, image, and likeness policy Wednesday for student-athletes at NCHSAA member schools.

NCHSAA athletes can begin profiting off their name, image, and likeness on July 1.

Prior to reaching a deal with a company, however, athletes must go through an education course about NIL, put together by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Parents, coaches, athletic directors, and principals will also be required to go through the NFHS course.

Also on Wednesday, the NCHSAA voted to implement a "Final Four" format for the basketball state championships.

Under the new NIL policy, student-athletes would be allowed to monetize their name, image, and likeness through appearances, athlete-owned brands, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing, in-kind deals, instruction, non-fungible tokens, product endorsements, promotional activities, and social media.

Schools and coaches would not be allowed to facilitate NIL deals. They are not allowed to use NIL to recruiting athletes or encourage enrollment, and school employees and coaches cannot act as a student's agent or marketing representative.

The NCHSAA will prohibit student-athletes from entering into NIL deals with products around adult entertainment, alcohol, cannabis, controlled substances, firearms and ammunition, gambling, prescription drugs, as well as tobacco, vaping, and other Nicotine-related products. Athletes cannot affiliate themselves with a specific school, conference, school district, the NCHSAA, or the NFHS through a NIL deal.

The NCHSAA will require student-athletes to report all NIL deals to their school. The school will be required to keep a record of those NIL deals with the NCHSAA.

There are 27 other state associations who have approved NIL for high school athletes.

NIL became legal for college athletes in July 2021 after the NCAA changed its amateurism rules.

NCHSAA basketball championships going to Final Four format in 2024

Under the new policy, the NCHSAA will hold all state semifinals and state championships at a single location over the course of six days. Semifinal games will be played Monday-Thursday, with state championships on Friday and Saturday.

The NCHSAA released a model of what this format could look like: Semifinals for the East and West in boys and girls basketball would be held for a single classification on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with games being played at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. State championship games would be played on Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

The NCHSAA has noted they've had issues finding facilities large enough to hold basketball playoff events, particularly in the state semifinals. This past year, crowds were too big for the venues and in at least one situation, fans who purchased tickets to a game were unable to gain entry.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said at the basketball state championship press conference that it was "not the NCHSAA's finest hour."

Since that time, the NCHSAA has been researching how other state associations hold their basketball championships. NCHSAA staff has reviewed the formats of several other states including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.