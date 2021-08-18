New coach, new season, new outlook for North Iredell Raiders

"We got to stop the run up here. We haven't done that well in a long time," Howell said. "We've got to be more disciplined. We haven't been in the past as far as technique and things like that. We haven't done the little things real well. We're focusing on technique and the little things."

That period of time is what Howell hopes the team can put affirmatively in its past as Howell and the players look into the future. Howell's plan is to start small and build into something much bigger as time goes on. That is critical to changing the mindset of the Raiders.

"Getting these kids to believe they can compete, getting them to believe that. We have to be able to compete better," Howell said.

As the head coach, Howell knows he's in charge of that change, but he also said the question isn't whether he is the one that will turn the program around.

"This is what I do know: We've got a lot of great kids playing football at North Iredell. I do know that," Howell said. "And they've got really great coaches up here... I know what's around me. I know they're working their tails off. It's not going to be me that changes it, it's going to be us. It's going to be a we."