New coach, new season, new outlook for North Iredell Raiders

The North Iredell Raiders and head coach Andy Howell have a clean slate. For Howell, this is his first head coaching job. For the Raiders, it's a 0-0 record to start this season.
"The past is the past. Everybody's got a clean slate. We don't really talk about what happened the last five years, the last 10 years," Howell said. "Everyone is just focused on this season and we're working hard."
Howell is realistic about where the Raiders are as a football program, but that doesn't mean he isn't working to put in a foundation to change the program's fortunes. It's about making sure players and the community around the team see it as one big family, not just a football team.
"We're trying to get more kids involved, trying to give them a focus on the team, trying to instill different values that will help them out in the field and in life," Howell said.
He said putting down the building blocks of a team, as well as rebuilding tradition and pride in the program are where it begins.
"We have a lot of successful individuals that have played football at North Iredell and our big thing is we want to get our players to meet these guys, and so it's one big family again but that's what we're trying to accomplish,” he said.
"We're trying to do a lot of things to get our community involved, our alumni involved, so it's been a lot of work, but I've had a lot of help as well. It's been a great summer.”
Howell has 10 years of coaching experience in football, but this is the North Iredell head coach's first time as the one laying out the blueprint for what's to come. Reminding them of the school's more successful moments while looking past the last 23 games where the Raiders failed to post a win.
The Raiders were outscored lopsidedly over the past five seasons according to Howell, so with their roughly half-dozen returning starters, it's getting back to the fundamentals of the game to close that gap Howell said. He said the players that have come out are a close-knit group and he believes that chemistry can transfer to the field of play.
The North Iredell coach said the offense will be a power-pistol formation with the goal being to spread out the field and find success offensively in creating space for players to find an opening to attack the defense.
"We want to spread the field horizontally and get our running backs going downhill," Howell said.
When on defense, a 4-2-5 formation (depending on what other teams lineup with, of course) will be used to try to slow down their opponents. Howell said with the game evolving into a more wide-open offensive game, having "hybrid" players that can play in the secondary is key to making stops whether it is a running or a passing play.
While there's plenty to work on according to Howell, he said focusing on stopping the run and in the process not allowing opponents to establish their own pace is key to finding success.
"We got to stop the run up here. We haven't done that well in a long time," Howell said. "We've got to be more disciplined. We haven't been in the past as far as technique and things like that. We haven't done the little things real well. We're focusing on technique and the little things."
That period of time is what Howell hopes the team can put affirmatively in its past as Howell and the players look into the future. Howell's plan is to start small and build into something much bigger as time goes on. That is critical to changing the mindset of the Raiders.
"Getting these kids to believe they can compete, getting them to believe that. We have to be able to compete better," Howell said.
As the head coach, Howell knows he's in charge of that change, but he also said the question isn't whether he is the one that will turn the program around.
"This is what I do know: We've got a lot of great kids playing football at North Iredell. I do know that," Howell said. "And they've got really great coaches up here... I know what's around me. I know they're working their tails off. It's not going to be me that changes it, it's going to be us. It's going to be a we."
That's not to say it isn't an uphill battle for the Raiders. The team's opening schedule is far from forgiving as South Iredell, Lake Norman, and Bunker Hill are the Raiders' first three opponents. Collectively, those teams were 14-8 last season with Lake Norman (5-2) and Bunker Hill (6-2) posing the biggest challenges in their out-of-conference schedule.
This season's conference realignment will bring old rivals and new opponents as well, but regardless of who is on the schedule, Howell believes the Raiders are building the foundation needed to put together a winning football team.
"We've got a lot of high-character people up here,” he said. “We can turn it around."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL