Neal leads South Iredell romp over North Iredell

OLIN—When Eric Rees applied for the head coaching job at South Iredell over the summer, he had done his homework. Before he was handed the keys to the Vikings’ program, he knew exactly the kind of players he was getting, and one in particular made him very excited.
“One of the first things that stood out to me was Jaylin Neal,” he said. “He is a bowling ball of a human being.”
In Rees’ first game patrolling the sidelines, he got to see the Jaylin Neal show in person as the junior running back ran over and through the North Iredell defense to the tune of 211 yards and four touchdowns.
With that performance, Neal, along with a dominating performance by the South Iredell defense, got Rees his first win as a head coach on Friday night as the Vikings pummeled the Raiders 51-7 in Raider Ravine.
“Getting my first win is pretty exciting, but all the credit goes to that great group of kids and my coaching staff,” Rees said. “We came out a little flat, had some bad things happen, but we were able to rebound. I couldn’t be happier with their effort.”
In contrast to how lopsided the final score appeared, the game remained close for much of the first half due to Viking miscues. In just the first 15:22 of the game, South Iredell turned the ball over three times, all interceptions. One of those was returned for a touchdown, a 96-yard pick six from Raider star John Jackson, to give North Iredell an early 7-0 lead.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” Rees said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and we had some stupid penalties...I know what we’re in for (in conference play). We have to get things cleaned up by then.”
But on a night when the Vikings offense seemed to be able to do whatever it wanted at any given time, it was Neal they looked to for the initial spark. The junior delivered late in the first quarter with a bruising 63-yard touchdown run down the far sideline to get South Iredell on the board.
Neal added two more touchdowns late in the second quarter just 3:13 apart, the first from a yard out and the second, a three-yard plunge. His final touchdown of the night came as the final seconds ticked off the third quarter clock when he plowed through the middle of the Raider defense for a 66-yard touchdown.
“He’s a blessing because we can hand the ball off to him and, if nothing is there, we still get two yards out of the play,” Rees said. “I hope colleges out there are starting to look at him because he’s got a bright future.”
Also scoring for the Vikings during their 51-point explosion was quarterback Brice Warren, who despite his struggles throwing the ball, was able to find the end zone on the ground. He also found a rhythm in the passing game after his third interception, ultimately going 12/20 for 151 yards through the air.
“We preach to him to take care of the football, but he’s such a competitor that he doesn’t want to do that,” Rees said of Warren. “He wants to make the hard throws because he thinks he can and I think there’s something to be said for that.”
The Viking defense also got in on the scoring fun when, midway through the third quarter, Zach Braunstein snatched a loose ball out of the air and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown. Even the reserves got in on the action in the waning minutes when backup quarterback Zach Dillard hit Damon Stewart for an 88-yard touchdown on the near sideline.
For the Raiders, their lone bright spot was Jackson. His pick-six early in the game proved to be the only scoring North Iredell mustered and his 61-yard catch-and-run was their longest play from scrimmage by a wide margin.
North Iredell managed just 102 total yards in the game, turning in a performance on the ground that output minus-12 yards.
With the loss, the Raiders’ losing streak, which dates back to October 13, 2018, reached 24 games. Unfortunately for North Iredell, it faces a tough test again next week when it travels to Lake Norman to face the Wildcats.
As for South, it travels to Greyhound Hollow next week to face a Statesville team that beat them soundly just over five months ago.
“We know what we’re gonna get with Statesville,” Rees said. “It’s another rivalry game and we have to be ready for it.”
Both games will kick off next Friday at 7 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
South Iredell 51, North Iredell 7
North Iredell; 7;0;0;0 — 7
South Iredell; 14;14;16;7 — 51
First quarter
NI - Jackson 96-yard Interception Return (PAT Good), 5:56
SI - Neal 63-yard Run (PAT Good), 1:47
SI - Warren 1-yard Run (PAT Good), 0:25
Second quarter
SI - Neal 1-yard Run (PAT Good), 3:52
SI - Neal 3-yard Run (PAT Good), 0:39
Third Quarter
SI - Braunstein 86-yard Fumble Return (PAT Good), 2:49
SI - Safety, 2:12
SI - Neal 66-yard Run (PAT Good), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
SI - Stewart 88-yard Pass from Dillard (PAT Good), 1:43