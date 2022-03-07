NCHSAA reaches vendor contract agreement with State Board of Education

On one side is the leadership of a 109-year-old athletic association facing calls that it be dissolved or become an administrator with drastically reduced authority over middle- and high-school athletics.

On the other side are Republican senators who were willing to take a “throw the baby out with the bath water” approach in their full-throated quest “to fix the lack of transparency and accountability” within the athletic association.

Caught in the middle are not only the boards of the NCHSAA and Board of Education, but also school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and more than 200,000 athletes of the 427 member schools.

The spark behind the revamped version of HB91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years.

It stems from a 2019 football playoff eligibility appeal for Anson County High School by Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and the denial by the NCHSAA leadership. That dispute carried over into tense joint legislative oversight meetings in April and May 2021.