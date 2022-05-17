 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Munoz named to West All-Star football team

  • 0
Elijah Munoz

Statesville's Elijah Munoz, seen here during last season's playoff win over Enka, has been selected to play in this summer's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game.

 R&L

The N.C. Coaches Association has released rosters for this summer’s East-West All-Star football game. One local player will represent Iredell County.

Statesville senior Eli Munoz was picked to be a member of the West squad. He is listed as a wide receiver.

Munoz caught 13 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown last fall for the Greyhounds. He also played linebacker, tallying 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and a team-high 103 tackles. As a backup quarterback to Zamari Stevenson, Munoz completed 23 of 48 passes for 457 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Former Statesville head coach Randall Gusler and Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon will serve as assistant coaches on the West staff.

The East-West All-Star football game is July 13 at Greensboro Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert