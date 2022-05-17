Munoz named to West All-Star football team

The N.C. Coaches Association has released rosters for this summer’s East-West All-Star football game. One local player will represent Iredell County.

Statesville senior Eli Munoz was picked to be a member of the West squad. He is listed as a wide receiver.

Munoz caught 13 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown last fall for the Greyhounds. He also played linebacker, tallying 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and a team-high 103 tackles. As a backup quarterback to Zamari Stevenson, Munoz completed 23 of 48 passes for 457 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Former Statesville head coach Randall Gusler and Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon will serve as assistant coaches on the West staff.

The East-West All-Star football game is July 13 at Greensboro Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium.