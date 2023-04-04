Pfeiffer softball player Kali Morton (Mooresville H.S.) has been named USA South Pitcher of the Week.

The junior earned a 3-0 record in three appearances, all complete-games, last week for the Falcons.

In 21.0 innings, Morton allowed just one unearned run on seven hits with four walks and 29 strikeouts.

In a 2-0 win over William Peace, Morton tossed a three-hit shutout, allowing one walk with 10 strikeouts.

In a 4-2 victory over Southern Virginia, Morton allowed two unearned runs on one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Then in a 6-0 win over Mary Baldwin, Morton again spun a three-hit shutout with one walk and nine strikeouts.

SHERRILL REACHES MILESTONE

Pfeiffer softball head coach Monte Sherrill, a 1987 Pfeiffer alumnus and Sports Hall of Fame member, secured his 1,000th career win as a head coach with the doubleheader sweep over Mary Baldwin. The Hiddenite native has a career collegiate record of 247-69 in eight seasons at the helm of the Pfeiffer program

Prior to Pfeiffer Sherrill led 10 teams to N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championships and three teams to NCHSAA 4A runner-up finishes—the most state titles won by any coach in the state of North Carolina. His playoff record at the high school level is 104-20, and he is also the only coach to win state titles at two different schools. Sherrill was recognized by NFHS as having the highest winning percentage in the nation for coaches.

Sherrill also holds the top two consecutive win streaks: 95 straight wins at Alexander Central and 84 straight at Central Cabarrus. Sherrill lead both high schools to be the No #1 ranked teams in the nation at some point, while the 2014 team at Alexander Central was named the No #1 team in the final NFCA poll and, ultimately, NFCA National Champions.