Morse, North Lincoln beat North Iredell

OLIN—Cody Morse and the North Lincoln triple option offense were too much for North Iredell on Thursday night.

Morse spearheaded a dominant ground game with 205 yards and three touchdowns—each covering nine yards—on 21 carries as the Knights snapped a five-game losing streak with a 38-7 win.

North Lincoln took a stranglehold on the game just before halftime.

The Raiders threatened to cut into a 17-0 deficit late in the second quarter but a turnover thwarted their chances. Brodie Anderson’s 51-yard kickoff return to the Knights’ 40-yard line gave the struggling Raider offense hope. Then quarterback Will Akers hooked up with running back Zander Faulkner for a 25-yard pass.

Moments later the North Lincoln defense intercepted Akers inside the 10 yard line.

The Knights capitalized on the miscue, marching down the field and scoring with 15.6 seconds remaining in the half. Cayden Ayers hauled in a slant pass from Connor Carson and took it for a 27-yard touchdown. The Knights led 24-0 at the break.

Morse’s third 9-yard TD run punctuated an impressive 6 minute-, 3-seconds drive to begin the third quarter.

Liam Sutton’s 16-yard TD run helped propel the Knights to a 38-0 lead near the start of the fourth quarter.

The Raiders broke up the shutout with 7:14 left in the game. Faulkner scored on a 9-yard touchdown jaunt of his own. Faulkner finished with 64 of the Raiders’ 134 rushing yards and did so on 16 carries.

Akers left the game late in the second quarter with a leg injury. He didn’t return. North Iredell backup quarterback Caleb Sells had electric runs of 44 and 22 yards in Akers’ absence, the latter of which led to the Raiders’ lone score.

Including the touchdown, Ayers caught four passes for 68 yards.

The Knights finished with 317 rushing yards.

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled to be played at North Lincoln but was moved to North Iredell reportedly due to “turf issues” at North Lincoln.

North Iredell (2-5, 1-2) hosts Hickory on Friday, Oct. 7. North Lincoln (1-5, 1-2) is at St. Stephens that same night.

SCORING SUMMARY

North Lincoln;7;17;7;7—38

North Iredell;0;0;0;7—7

First quarter

NL—Cody Morse 9 run (Liam Sutton kick), 3:41.

Second quarter

NL—Sutton 29 FG, 10:29.

NL—Morse 9 run (Sutton kick), 3:14.

NL—Cayden Ayers 27 pass from Connor Carson (Sutton kick), :15.6

Third quarter

NL—Morse 9 run (Sutton kick), 5:57.

Fourth quarter

NL—Sutton 16 run (Sutton kick), 11:12.

NI—Zander Faulkner 9 run (Garrett Chase kick), 7:14.