Mooresville's season ends in third round with loss to East Forsyth

MOORESVILLE — Ellie Goins stayed back after the team broke their postgame huddle, looking around at the stadium she called home over the last four years with tears in her eyes. A couple teammates walked over and embraced her in an extended hug, showing their love and appreciation for the Blue Devils’ lone senior.

They didn’t think their season would end so soon.

Mooresville (21-6) came into the 2022 season with state championship hopes only to have its playoff run end much the same way it did in 2021: a loss to East Forsyth (24-1) in the third round of the playoffs, falling to the Eagles on Tuesday night 4-2.

However, unlike last season, the Blue Devils held a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, using timely hitting and stellar defense to get the better of one of the nation’s top pitching prospects in Kierston Deal.

But, as Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka has preached all season, it’s the team that plays the cleanest game that usually wins. The Blue Devils committed just one error in the game, but it was a costly one.

With runners on first and second in the top of the sixth inning, pitcher Campbell Schaen got Eagles’ batter Alex Brown to send a ground ball to third baseman Brooke Piper, who quickly chose to get the easy force out at third base for the second out of the inning. The error came when she tried to turn the double play and beat Brown to first with a throw.

Her throw to Emily Dudley was low and skipped all the way to the wall, allowing East Forsyth to plate the runner that started the play on first base to tie the game at two.

The Eagles made the most of the extra out given to them, scoring two more runs in the frame to take a 4-2 lead.

“We just didn’t keep it clean,” Kitka said. “In big games, that’s what costs you. It’s just a play here or a play there…and that one got us tonight.”

Mooresville had two more chances to draw back even with the Eagles, but Deal slammed the door, retiring the final six Blue Devils in order to end the game despite entering the sixth having thrown more than 100 pitches.

The Oklahoma commit finished the game with 129 pitches thrown, racking up seven strikeouts and stranding six Blue Devils on the basepaths. However, she also struggled to find her command, walking six batters in the game.

Kitka credits his team’s patient approach at the plate for how they were able to be effective against the star pitcher.

“I was happy with how the girls looked out there,” he said. “It was a noticeable improvement from last year. We hit the ball well. We just didn’t get that key hit when we needed it.”

All six of the Blue Devils that were left on base in the game were in scoring position when the inning ended, with four of those getting stranded just 60 feet from home plate on third base.

“It’s frustrating losing to the same team two years in a row,” Kitka said.

In the circle, Schaen successfully dueled with Deal, at times looking even better than the top prospect. While just striking out two batters over her seven innings of work, she issued just two walks and induced countless ground balls that the defense behind her turned into easy outs.

“She’s gutsy. Nothing ever fazes her,” Kitka said of Schaen. “If we don’t have that error, she probably gets out of that inning with no damage done.”

Much of this Blue Devils team will return for another shot at winning a state championship in 2023.