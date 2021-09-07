Mooresville's Bornkamp enjoys another multi-goal game with Clemson

Megan Bornkamp (Mooresville H.S.) headed in two goals Sunday as the Clemson women’s soccer team rolled to an 8-0 win over College of Charleston.

The sophomore buried a header off a Renee Guion’s corner kick in the 35th minute. Guion also assisted Bornkamp’s tally in the second half.

It was Bornkamp’s second multi-goal game of the season for the Tigers. The All-ACC preseason selection scored twice in a span of less than 2 minutes during Clemson’s season-opening win over St. Francis.

As a freshman, she tied for the team lead in points with 17 (eight goals, one assist). Her eight goals—including four game winners— led the Tigers.