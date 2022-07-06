 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville teen qualifies for US Junior Amateur

Aiden McCall

Mooresville's Aiden McCall qualified for the US Junior Amateur.

 Submitted

Aiden McCall, 16, of Mooresville, was recently awarded as a co-medalist at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course (6,928 yards Par 72) in Raleigh.

At this qualifying site on June 16, Aiden finished the round with a 1-under-par 71.

Aiden will be one of more than 200 Juniors from around the United States competing in the prestigious 2022 US Junior at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. Televised on the Golf Channel, this Junior event will take place July 25-30.

"This is an amazing step on my golf journey,” Aiden said. “I am excited to compete in such a big event at an amazing golf course.”

Aiden is a rising senior at Liberty Prep, where he is a member of the golf team and frequently plays at Mooresville Golf Club. He also practices at Charles T. Myers Golf Club and the Impact Performance Golf Learning Center in Charlotte.

Aiden works closely with PGA Professional, Mike Abate from IPGLC. He has known Coach Mike since he was 4 years old, when he began taking golf lessons from Mike at the Mooresville Municipal Golf Course.

