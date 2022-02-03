Mooresville takes over first place in conference after rallying to beat Cox Mill

Many of those same challenges presented themselves in their rematch against Cox Mill. After losing their one and only game to the Chargers back on Dec. 9, the Blue Devils knew that this was their last chance to overtake them to have a shot at a conference title.

“We knew how important this game would be,” Moore said. “We started out a bit slow, but they were composed at halftime despite being down 11.”

The slow start wasn’t immediately evident as Mooresville carried a 22-18 lead into the second quarter, but the game nearly got out of hand in the last few minutes before halftime. In just a span of 3:31 in the second quarter, the Chargers orchestrated a 14-2 run that turned a four-point Mooresville advantage into an eight-point deficit for the Blue Devils.

That deficit grew to 11, 48-37, by quarter’s end as Cox Mill outscored Mooresville 30-15 in the second. During that span, star Blue Devils’ guard K.C. Shaw was forced to the bench with three fouls and didn’t return to the game until well into the third quarter.

“When (K.C.) went out, everybody else stepped up,” Moore said. “All of these guys love each other and I think that’s contagious.”