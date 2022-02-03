Mooresville takes over first place in conference after rallying to beat Cox Mill

MOORESVILLE — With 1:33 to play, the Blue Devil crowd let out their loudest roar of the night. A student section that had been nearly dead silent earlier in the game had been unleashed by a spectacular comeback and, now, with Kyrell Shaw knocking down his fifth three-pointer of the game, could taste victory.
After trailing Cox Mill by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, Mooresville (17-1, 8-1) exploded for 52 points over the final 13 minutes of the game to pull off the comeback, defeating the Chargers (13-6, 7-1) 95-81 on Wednesday night.
The win, one of the biggest in recent Mooresville basketball history, vaults the Blue Devils into first place in the Greater Metro Conference and puts them in control of their own destiny to win their first conference championship since 2004.
“Tonight was a great win,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “I’m proud of all those guys. They love Mooresville basketball and they’ve all bought in—that’s what’s going to take us to the next level.”
The Blue Devils, now winners of 12 consecutive games, have ascended to that next level quicker than many thought possible coming into the season and they’ve overcome many hurdles to put themselves in the position they are in with just three games to play in the regular season.
Many of those same challenges presented themselves in their rematch against Cox Mill. After losing their one and only game to the Chargers back on Dec. 9, the Blue Devils knew that this was their last chance to overtake them to have a shot at a conference title.
“We knew how important this game would be,” Moore said. “We started out a bit slow, but they were composed at halftime despite being down 11.”
The slow start wasn’t immediately evident as Mooresville carried a 22-18 lead into the second quarter, but the game nearly got out of hand in the last few minutes before halftime. In just a span of 3:31 in the second quarter, the Chargers orchestrated a 14-2 run that turned a four-point Mooresville advantage into an eight-point deficit for the Blue Devils.
That deficit grew to 11, 48-37, by quarter’s end as Cox Mill outscored Mooresville 30-15 in the second. During that span, star Blue Devils’ guard K.C. Shaw was forced to the bench with three fouls and didn’t return to the game until well into the third quarter.
“When (K.C.) went out, everybody else stepped up,” Moore said. “All of these guys love each other and I think that’s contagious.”
When Shaw finally checked back in with just over five minutes to play in the third, the Blue Devils found another gear on both ends of the floor.
Over the next 9:27 of game time, Mooresville blistered the Chargers on the offensive end, scoring 27 points while their defense suffocated them on the defensive end, allowing just 12 points.
“We just got back to playing Mooresville basketball,” Moore said. “Attacking and kicking on offense and not being selfish.”
The Blue Devils’ unselfish offense had four players finish in double figures. Aishus Stewart led the team with 23 points with 16 of those coming during Mooresville’s furious second-half rally. K.C. Shaw added another stellar night to his conference player of the year resume, tossing in 19 points while his brother, Kyrell, added 15 points on five made threes. Christian Herring buoyed the Blue Devil offense in the first half, scoring nine of his 13 points before halftime.
As for the potential of the conference title drought ending, Moore isn’t talking to his players about that possibility yet. The Blue Devils still have three games remaining on their schedule with a trip to arch-rival Lake Norman to close the season on Feb. 11.
“One game at a time,” Moore said. “We’re starting our game prep for West Cabarrus (Thursday).”
The Blue Devils and Wolverines tip off at Mooresville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.