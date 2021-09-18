Mooresville takes control in first half, beats Chargers

MOORESVILLE—The faint smell of nearing Autumn filled the air on Friday night at Coach Joe Popp Stadium as the Mooresville Blue Devils (2-2) won their first Greater Metro Conference game of the season defeating the Cox Mill Chargers (3-2) 33-14.

Mooresville jumped out to an early 21-0 lead at halftime behind a strong first half from junior quarterback Jamere Cherry. Cherry went 7-for-11 for 136 yards and two touchdown passes, both to senior Davyn Reid, to begin what ended up as the most complete performance the Blue Devils have had this season. Cherry was 8-for-16 for 141 yards in the game.

“We challenged our kids after last week’s game and we knew Cox Mill was good, but we knew we’re good as well,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “I really feel like we took a step in the right direction to being a great team tonight.”

The Blue Devils stifled any Charger advancement in the first half holding Cox Mill to 45 yards of total offense. Senior cornerback Elijah Wilson made his return to the defensive backfield and anchored a solid performance by the Mooresville defense. Cox Mill sophomore quarterback Khalel Wright went 10-for-29 in the game and threw for 171 yards and two scores, 157 of those yards and both scores coming in the second half.