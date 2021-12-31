Mooresville secures Holiday Classic championship

OLIN—The Mooresville boys basketball team captured the North Iredell Holiday Classic championship Thursday night with a 72-69 win over Rocky River.

After the girls team fell to Langtree Charter 60-50 in their championship game, the Blue Devils (8-1) found themselves trailing 69-66 with 57 seconds left on the clock. It was then time for forward Christian Herring to take over.

The senior converted two put-back layups following offensive rebounds in the final 40 seconds to give Mooresville the lead and the subsequent victory after game-icing free throws by senior guard KC Shaw. Herring erupted for a career-high 28 points to lead the Blue Devils in scoring and added eight rebounds. Shaw was the only other Mooresville player in double figures with 21 points, and he grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while adding four assists and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.

“We just had to settle our guys down at the end and tell them to play Mooresville basketball,” head coach Armard Moore said. “We pride ourselves on the defensive end of the floor and we did a good job at the end of doing that.”