Mooresville secures Holiday Classic championship

OLIN—The Mooresville boys basketball team captured the North Iredell Holiday Classic championship Thursday night with a 72-69 win over Rocky River.
After the girls team fell to Langtree Charter 60-50 in their championship game, the Blue Devils (8-1) found themselves trailing 69-66 with 57 seconds left on the clock. It was then time for forward Christian Herring to take over.
The senior converted two put-back layups following offensive rebounds in the final 40 seconds to give Mooresville the lead and the subsequent victory after game-icing free throws by senior guard KC Shaw. Herring erupted for a career-high 28 points to lead the Blue Devils in scoring and added eight rebounds. Shaw was the only other Mooresville player in double figures with 21 points, and he grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while adding four assists and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.
“We just had to settle our guys down at the end and tell them to play Mooresville basketball,” head coach Armard Moore said. “We pride ourselves on the defensive end of the floor and we did a good job at the end of doing that.”
Mooresville jumped out to an early 18-14 lead after the first quarter but the Ravens (5-4) jumped in front 23-21 with 2:50 left in the first half after a three from senior Javares Green. Green had 13 points and four rebounds in the game. The Blue Devils responded by finishing the half on a 9-4 run to hold a 32-25 lead at halftime.
As the second half got underway the lead bloomed to double digits for Mooresville. However, similar to the first half, Rocky River cut the deficit down and took the lead with three minutes left in the third quarter after a layup from junior Jaden Lyles. Lyles led the Ravens in scoring with 22 points.
Leading 54-48 after the third quarter, the Blue Devils allowed Rocky River back in the game for a third time when senior guard Anthony Franchi converted a layup to tie the game at 57 apiece. Franchi scored 15 points and handed out three assists. Junior forward Henry Price also scored 15 points and added six rebounds.
Both teams traded baskets and Rocky River gained the upper hand with a three-point lead until Herring took over the game at the end to seal it for Mooresville.
“We keep telling him [Herring] if you buy in good things will happen and they did tonight,” Moore said. “We’re not big at all but we’re fundamentally sound when rebounding the basketball and tonight a rebound sealed it for us.”
Rocky River will travel to Butler after the new year and begin Southwestern 4A Conference play while Mooresville will get into its Greater Metro Conference slate traveling to South Iredell.
The all-tournament team featured Jeremiah Glaspy from West Iredell, Jace Harris from Langtree Charter, John Jackson from North Iredell, Herring, Evaan Ezhilan and Dane Stewart from Mooresville and Lyles and Price from Rocky River.