Mooresville runners secure boys, girls county championships; Blue Devils, Lake Norman split team titles

Mooresville swept the individual titles during Tuesday’s Iredell County Cross Country Championships at Allison Woods, and the Blue Devils were three points away from making it a clean title sweep altogether.

The Blue Devils won the girls’ division with 42 points thanks to having three of the Top 10 finishers. Lake Norman edged Mooresville for the boys’ division crown. With five of the Top 10 finishers the Wildcats posted a score of 30. The Blue Devils were just two points back at 32.

Tanner Smith captured the boys’ individual championship with a time of 16 minutes, 10.08 seconds. The Mooresville senior shadowed Lake Norman’s Gavin Sweeny a lot of the way before kicking it into another gear and passing him. Smith reached the finish line more than 16 seconds ahead of Sweeny, the runner-up in a 41-man field.

“We turned the corner, off the trail and back onto the airfield, and Coach Eli said, ‘This race isn’t over yet,’” Smith said. “I realized I had a chance and made it happen.”

His previous best time of the season was 15:47, recorded during the Adidas XC Classic at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Sept. 18 where he finished 12th, two places behind Sweeney.