Mooresville rolls vs South Iredell, takes sole possession of 1st in conference

TROUTMAN—Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to schedule Mooresville for Homecoming.

The Blue Devils put a damper on the festivities with a resounding 47-14 victory at South Iredell on Friday night.

Two late defensive touchdowns against Mooresville reserves prevented the Vikings from being shut out.

When backup running back Shameir Houston capped a scoring drive to begin the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, the Blue Devils led 47-0. The clock ran continuously afterward.

“We’re just trying to go 1-0 each week,” said Mooresville coach Joe Nixon, whose team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Metro Conference. “We had a great week of preparation. The kids were excited to play a county game.”

SECOND-QUARTER KNOCKOUT

Mooresville put up 34 points in the second quarter to lead 41-0 at halftime.

Jawarn Howell’s 21-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 early in the period.

Josiah Hunter swooped in to block a punt on the ensuing drive. The Blue Devils took over at the South Iredell 20 and scored on Kyjuan Westmoreland’s 9-yard touchdown run.

Hunter intercepted a fake punt pass on the Vikings’ next possession and promptly returned it 40 yards for a touchdown that extended the lead to 27-0 with 5:39 left in the half.

“We take pride in our special teams,” said Nixon. “It was great to see Josiah make those plays and get it to the end zone on the pick.”

Westmoreland’s 55-yard dash to the end zone two minutes later made it 34-0.

Jake Modrak intercepted Brice Warren near the Vikings’ 30 on the next possession. He returned it around to around the 5. Before going out of bounds he relinquished control of the ball. Teammate Rowen Jackson was there to get it and punch the ball into the end zone.

The outcome was never in doubt after that burst.

“One step closer to our goal,” Nixon told his players in the post-game huddle. “We ain’t done nothing yet.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Jamere Cherry’s 51-yard pass across the middle to Randy Fulmore set up Houston’s third-quarter TD. Cherry’s 48-yard strike to Terrell Simonton opened the scoring in the first quarter. The Mooresville senior was 3 of 6 passing for 95 yards.

Westmoreland finished with 79 yards on five carries. Warren had 70 yards on 10 rush attempts.

“We ran effectively,” Nixon said. “We didn’t have a lot of offensive snaps.”

The Vikings ran 58 plays compared to Mooresville’s 33.

Warren was 14 of 30 passing for 132 yards. Jaylin Neal had 46 rushing yards on 13 carries.

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils host winless West Cabarrus on Friday, Oct. 14.

Their win Friday coupled with Hickory Ridge’s blowout win over previously-unbeaten Lake Norman left Mooresville all alone atop the GMC standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Asked about their chances to win the conference championship, given their position, Nixon said “We’re just worried about West Cabarrus.”

South Iredell (4-3, 1-2) is also at home Oct. 14. The Vikings welcome Kannapolis A.L. Brown.

SCORING SUMMARY

Mooresville;7;34;6;0—47

South Iredell;0;0;7;7—14

First quarter

M—Terrell Simonton 48 pass from Jamere Cherry (Jacob Monsour kick), 1:51.

Second quarter

M—Jawarn Howell 21 run (Monsour kick), 10:54.

M—Kyjuan Westmoreland 9 run (kick failed), 7:12.

M—Josiah Hunter 40 INT return (Monsour kick), 5:39.

M—Westmoreland 55 run (Monsour kick), 8:37.

M—Jake Modrak 25 INT return, fumble; Rowen Jackson 4 scoop and score (Monsour kick), 1:57.

Third quarter

M—Shameir Houston 2 run (kick failed), 10:17.

SI—Caleb Donaldson 27 INT return (Daniel Cabello kick), 4:06.

Fourth quarter

SI—Luke Winterhalter 55 fumble return (Cabello kick), 9:33.