Mooresville prevails over West Rowan in Nixon’s return

“This was a heavyweight matchup, good-against-good in the trenches,” said WR coach Louis Kraft, a one-time assistant under Nixon. “We were playing really hard up front. But so was Mooresville.”

The Falcons drew first blood after taking the opening kickoff. On third-and-10 play, senior quarterback Noah Loeblein spiraled a short sideline pass to junior wideout Peter Williams-Simpson, who turned the play into an 85-yard touchdown sprint down the left sideline.

“We had him on a vert (fly route),” said Loeblein, who completed 12 of 20 attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns. “I saw (Williams-Simpson) beat his guy off the line, so I put some air under the ball and let it go. I didn’t even see the play because I got hit and was on the ground — remember, they called roughing the passer on that play. They were blitzing more guys than we could block. I didn’t know he caught it until I heard the fans screaming.”

Juan Artega’s extra point gave West a 7-0 lead that stood until the final minute of the first half. Mooresville knotted the score when running back Jawarn Howell (22 carries/196 yards) smashed into the end zone on a 2-yard run with 24.8 seconds on the clock.