Mooresville falls to Hough in season opener

MOORESVILLE—With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees on the field, Mooresville (0-1) dropped its season opener to No. 3 Hough (2-0) 48-9 on Friday night.

The Blue Devil offense found it tough sledding against a stout Huskie defensive front led by Wisconsin commit Curtis Neal. Mooresville mustered just over 20 rushing yards and nine first downs in the game.

“When they can lock down in the secondary and go man coverage it really frees up their front guys,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “With an inexperienced offensive line it gave us some problems blocking them.”

Hough junior running back JT Smith opened the scoring first for the Huskies with a one-yard run to push the score to 10-0. Smith added a 39-yard score later in the first half. Smith rushed for 61 yards and two scores.

Huskies kicker Nolan Hauser added a field goal in the first and another just before halftime.

Sophomore Blue Devil cornerback Ziquel Adams put the first Mooresville points on the board blocking a Huskie punt through the end zone for a safety to make it 10-2 after the first quarter. Adams had six tackles. Mooresville defenders Trey Birchett and Caleb Edstrom both added over five tackles each.