Mooresville edges rival Lake Norman in game that goes down to the wire (with video)

MOORESVILLE—Armard Moore struggled to get the words out following Thursday night’s rivalry win over Lake Norman.

Not because the Mooresville boys basketball coach was choked up. His vocal cords got a workout. There was no alternative if he wanted his players to hear him.

The throng of fans from both sides that filled the Blue Devils gymnasium was raucous throughout and deafening at times.

The Blue Devil faithful were the ones celebrating at the end, though, after a thrilling 76-75 victory.

“Mooresville came out in force for this one,” Moore said. “It was loud. They helped us get this win. But I’m proud of our players. They played great.”

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Lake Norman, which trailed by as many as 20 in the first half, tied the game at 74 on Davis Wagner’s second-chance bucket with 1 minute, 26 seconds left.

K.C. Shaw put Mooresville (15-1, 6-1) back in front, 76-74, thanks to a pair of free throws with 29 seconds remaining.