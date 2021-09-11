Mooresville can’t keep pace with Davie County offense

MOCKSVILLE—It seemed that no matter what the Mooresville defense did on Friday night, it was not going to slow down Davie County in the slightest.

Between Alex Summers throwing the ball all over the field to a host of receivers and Tate Carney carving up the Mooresville defense on the ground, the Blue Devils (1-2) had no answers. The War Eagles’ (3-0) offense was relentless for nearly all 48 minutes, racking up an eye-popping 598 yards on their way to a 51-34 win over Mooresville.

“We panicked a little bit in the first half,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “I was very proud of the way we fought back in the second half. We just have to go back and get a little bit better.”

Davie wasted no time jumping all over the visiting Blue Devils in the first quarter. Within the first four minutes, the War Eagles had already scored 14 points on their way to their biggest lead of the night, 31-7, late in the second quarter. But that’s when Mooresville was able to start to get their stars involved.

On the ensuing kickoff, after falling down by 24, Blue Devil speedster Davyn Reid picked up the ball on the one-yard line, crossed all the way to the other side of the field, and ran down the near sideline into the end zone for the 99-yard kick return touchdown with 3:46 to play until halftime.