Mooresville battles back, beats North Iredell in tournament semifinals

OLIN—Mooresville overcame a poor first half offensively with an impressive second-half performance on its way to a 56-49 over North Iredell, advancing to the North Iredell Holiday Tournament finals as a result.

The Blue Devils struggled to find a rhythm offensively early, scoring just four points and trailing at the end of the first quarter 17-4.

It was much of the same in the second as North Iredell’s match-up zone continued to pose problems for the Blue Devils. The two teams traded buckets and headed to the locker room with North Iredell leading 28-17.

The senior-led Mooresville team came out in the second half looking like a completely different team, whittling away at North Iredell’s lead. A buzzer beating three-pointer by Kyrell Shaw brought the Blue Devils to within three at the end of the third quarter.

“I told those guys, it’s all about defense. Focus in and be coachable,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “North Iredell is a great team, but we just calmed down and played Mooresville basketball.”