Moore steers Mooresville Blue Devils to incredible turnaround

MOORESVILLE — The COVID-condensed season a year ago left a lot to be desired for Mooresville’s boys basketball team.

The Blue Devils finished 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the former I-Meck Conference.

Few, if any, could foresee a stark turnaround in their immediate future.

“Nobody had us being what we were,” second-year coach Armard Moore said.

They managed to right the ship in a big way this season, compiling a 21-4 record. Along the way the Blue Devils claimed the North Iredell Holiday Classic title, contended for the Greater Metro Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Moore engineered the remarkable reversal. For his efforts, he was named the R&L County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

“Our offseason was really good, and we were looking to capitalize on that,” he said.

Moore emphasized his players’ commitment to improving, highlighting their dedication to workouts and focus at team camps.

“I felt like we could be pretty good as long as they stayed together,” Moore said. “It kept building and building.

“Getting along and liking your teammates goes a long way,” he added, noting the cohesion began to form three years ago.

Mooresville moved into a share of first place in the conference on Feb. 2 when it defeated league-leading Cox Mill 95-81. The win avenged a 71-69 at Cox Mill in December.

An 80-73 loss at Lake Norman in the regular-season finale prevented the Blue Devils from earning a share of the Greater Metro Conference title with Cox Mill, but they still took second with a 10-2 league record.

The Blue Devils knocked off Kernersville Glenn in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs before falling in the second round 70-60 to last year’s 3A state champion, Weddington, which went on to claim the 4A state title and finish unbeaten this season.

Mooresville was 6-1 in games with opponents from Iredell County and held them to an average of 62 points in those contests.

“We spent so much time focusing on defense,” Moore said. “Our motto was no middle, force it to the baseline, and help side. Our goal every game was to take five charges. We didn’t always do that, but the kids had it in their heads to make the effort.

“If you can’t defend here, you can’t play here.”

Next season will have a different look. The Blue Devils lose seven seniors, led by Greater Metro Conference offensive player of the year K.C. Shaw.

Mooresville does, however, return two starters and will add players from its JV squad, which was 17-1-1 this season.

“We’re looking for guys to step up and be a big part of our program next season,” Moore said.