MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lakeshore defends I-SS championship

MOORESVILLE—Lakeshore Middle captured its second straight Iredell-Statesville Schools Super Tuesday Championship with a 30-8 victory Tuesday night over Troutman Middle.

Brody Norman threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown as the Lakers (5-1) avenged their only regular-season loss on the stadium field at Lake Norman High School. The Bobcats (4-2) beat them 8-6 in the previous meeting.

The victory was the exclamation point to a successful season, but it didn’t lack disruption—no thanks to Covid-19.

“I just want to thank God for this opportunity. He gets all the praise,” Lakers coach Billy Tessenair said. “I’m so happy for our program, community, and our school. We’ve got great kids and coaches that work tirelessly to get prepared.

“This season has been a challenge for our program,” he added. “From dealing with Covid myself, our defensive coordinator had Covid, and not being able to practice for two weeks due to Covid. For our team to persevere through all of that and be able to finish strong the way we did makes this one a little sweeter. Our assistant coaches did a great job while I was out. They’re a great group of men.”