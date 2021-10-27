MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lakeshore defends I-SS championship

MOORESVILLE—Lakeshore Middle captured its second straight Iredell-Statesville Schools Super Tuesday Championship with a 30-8 victory Tuesday night over Troutman Middle.
Brody Norman threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown as the Lakers (5-1) avenged their only regular-season loss on the stadium field at Lake Norman High School. The Bobcats (4-2) beat them 8-6 in the previous meeting.
The victory was the exclamation point to a successful season, but it didn’t lack disruption—no thanks to Covid-19.
“I just want to thank God for this opportunity. He gets all the praise,” Lakers coach Billy Tessenair said. “I’m so happy for our program, community, and our school. We’ve got great kids and coaches that work tirelessly to get prepared.
“This season has been a challenge for our program,” he added. “From dealing with Covid myself, our defensive coordinator had Covid, and not being able to practice for two weeks due to Covid. For our team to persevere through all of that and be able to finish strong the way we did makes this one a little sweeter. Our assistant coaches did a great job while I was out. They’re a great group of men.”
Norman’s 12-yard touchdown run coupled with K.J Gillespie’s two-point conversion was the only first-half score for the Lakers, who were tied at 8 with the Bobcats when the game went to halftime.
Norman’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson propelled Lakeshore into the lead for good. Gillespie got another two-point conversion, making the score 16-8 in favor of the Lakers.
Gillespie hooked up with Norman for a touchdown pass of his own, extending the Lakeshore lead to 22-8.
David Dileo provided the game’s final TD on a 2-yard run, and Norman’s successful two-point conversion capped the scoring.
The Lakeshore defense pitched a shutout in the second half.
Coupled with the 2019 championship victory, the Lakers have claimed the last two I-SS Super Tuesday titles. There wasn’t a championship game in the spring due to Covid.
“Going back to back is special,” Tessenair said. “Both teams were very different in style but both very talented and well deserving. We’ve only lost five games in four years. That in itself is an accomplishment and testament to how hard our kids have worked and the buy in to the coaching and teaching that we do.
“We preach family in our program and that’s evident with so many former players coming to practice and games, and like at (Tuesday’s) championship, 50 former players—or more—were at the game,” he continued. “Our team this year deserved this championship, and I couldn't be happier for them. They've worked their tails off, and I couldn't be happier for them and the Lakeshore community.”