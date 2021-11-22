 Skip to main content
Mann leads six North Iredell players on all-conference soccer team
soccer ball clip art

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released its all-conference boys soccer awards over the weekend, and North Iredell’s Thomas Mann garnered one of the top honors. The senior was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Hickory, the 3A state runner-up, had the most all-conference selections with seven.

North Iredell and Fred T. Foard, who tied for second in the WFAC, each had six selections.

Joining Mann on the all-conference team were Raider teammates Dane Coltrane, Bryce Weston, Garrett Chase, William Bush and Jerick Moreno.

West Iredell’s Isaac Bunton and Statesville’s Tanner Davis were also named all-conference

