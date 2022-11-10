Lenoir-Rhyne's Hawkins honored twice in same week

It’s been a week of recognition for Lenoir-Rhyne graduate student Ashley Hawkins (North Iredell High School).

On Monday, the Bears outside hitter was named South Atlantic Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for matches played the previous week. Hawkins had 27 kills and hit .292 in a 2-0 week that included a four-set win over Anderson and a three-set sweep over Newberry. She hit .444 with 14 kills against Newberry on Saturday and added 12 total digs and five services aces for the week.

On Wednesday, the SAC released its all-conference volleyball team. Hawkins was one of three Lenoir-Rhyne players making the team. Each earned a spot on the second team.

Hawkins tallied double-digit kills in five out of the last six matches of the regular season. She led the Bears with 275 kills and 2.89 kills per set on the season and also paced the Bears with 49 service aces. Defensively, Hawkins was second on the team with 297 digs. She recorded 11 double-doubles.