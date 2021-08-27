Lenoir-Rhyne turns to interim coach

Mark Wimberley has taken over as Lenoir-Rhyne University’s interim head volleyball coach. He replaced Shannon Hudson, who resigned her position as head coach this month, just a few weeks before the first game of the 2021 season. Wimberley previously served as Hudson’s assistant.

The Bears feature two former North Iredell High School players—senior Ashley Hawkins and junior Anna Jordan—both of whom were members of the Raiders’ 2017 3A state championship squad.

“We appreciate Coach Hudson’s contributions to L-R, the volleyball program and our student-athletes and wish her the very best,” a statement, released by the school’s athletic department, read.

The school did not disclose the reason behind the resignation. Hudson coached the Bears for only one season. She was named coach in January 2020 following a distinguished 11-year run at Catawba Valley Community College where she was 348-76 and guided the Red Hawks to six National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournaments.

Wimberley fills in while Lenoir-Rhyne conducts a national search for a coaching replacement.