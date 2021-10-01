League-leading Hickory Ridge too much for South Iredell

“I don’t fault my kids' effort ever, they want to lay it all on the line for me, the coaching staff, their families and they’re not going to take plays off. That’s not who they are,” Rees said. “We challenged them at halftime and our kids responded.”

The Vikings’ defense took the halftime message to heart and opened the second half forcing a blown option pitch by Hickory Ridge in its own end zone resulting in a safety. The Bulls lone second half score came on a jump pass from lineman Isaiah Bullerdick to Ethan Young. Young also had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half.

After managing just 101 total yards in the first half, the Viking offense began to hit their stride in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Jaylin Neal, who played in his first game since week one against North Iredell, churned out 46 yards en route to the Vikings first score; a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Brice Warren.

Neal continued his hard running, taking just two plays the next South Iredell possession to go 50 yards for his second score. Neal finished the game with 22 carries for 156 yards and one score.

South Iredell will play three games in seven days, hosting West Cabarrus on Tuesday and traveling to Mooresville next Friday. Hickory Ridge will travel to Lake Norman next Friday.