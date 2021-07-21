Leading West all-stars 'icing on the cake' after long basketball coaching career

Sonny Schofield turned in his resignation earlier this year, stepping aside as Statesville basketball coach following 18 seasons. There was no farewell tour, but a pleasant parting gift finally arrived Monday night in Greensboro.

Schofield served as West head coach in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star men’s basketball game at Greensboro Coliseum. He was selected for the 2020 showcase and retained for this summer’s when last year’s event became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was icing on the cake,” Schofield said.

Terquavion Smith—now a freshman at N.C. State—was largely responsible for denying Schofield one last victory before riding off into the sunset.

Smith, the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year who won three state championships at Farmville Central, erupted for a game-high 30 points and dished out five assists as the East prevailed 116-92.

For Schofield, the outcome failed to overshadow the experience itself.

“It was very rewarding,” said Schofield, who had two practice days and a Monday shootaround with his all-star squad. “It’s an honor to coach players like that in a prestigious game. They were a great group to be with.