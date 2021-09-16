 Skip to main content
Layoff appears to be over for West Iredell
Layoff appears to be over for West Iredell

West Iredell football

West Iredell’s Antayveon Steele, 4, looks to elude a Lake Norman tackle during the teams’ season opener Aug. 20. The Warriors haven’t played since Week 1.

 Tyrone Summers /

West Iredell is playing football again.

Finally.

The Warriors return to the field Friday night at 7 when they host St. Stephens. The contest doubles as their Homecoming game and Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

“We are not at full strength, but we will have enough to play,” West Iredell coach Shannon Ashley told the R&L.

So far the Warriors have played the fewest games—one— of any Iredell County team.

COVID protocols have largely been to blame for disrupting the original schedule.

The Warriors haven’t played since the Aug. 20 season opener, a 37-0 loss at home to Lake Norman.

The following two weeks’ games were lost to quarantines. Last week, West Iredell (0-1) had an open date.

Like the Warriors, St. Stephens (0-2) is looking for its first win. The Indians’ losses, 44-7 and 42-0, are to Bandys and Bunker Hill, respectively, and those occurred in Weeks 1 and 2. They haven’t played since Aug. 27.

Tonight’s other scheduled games involving Iredell County teams:

Fred T. Foard (0-2, 0-0) at North Iredell (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

North Lincoln (2-1, 0-0) at Statesville (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (3-1) at Lake Norman (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Cox Mill (3-1, 0-0) at Mooresville (1-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

