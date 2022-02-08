Latest PGA Tour winner has ties to Iredell

Tom Hoge, who earned his first career PGA Tour win Sunday, was born May 25, 1989, in Statesville. He grew up and still resides in Fargo, North Dakota.
The 32-year-old shot 4-under-par in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished the tournament at 19-under, two strokes better than runner-up Jordan Spieth.
The victory allowed him to pocket $1,566,000.
Hoge joined the PGA Tour in 2015. He played collegiately at TCU and in 2009 tied for third place at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.