 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest PGA Tour winner has ties to Iredell
0 Comments
top story

Latest PGA Tour winner has ties to Iredell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tom Hoge, who earned his first career PGA Tour win Sunday, was born May 25, 1989, in Statesville. He grew up and still resides in Fargo, North Dakota.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 32-year-old shot 4-under-par in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished the tournament at 19-under, two strokes better than runner-up Jordan Spieth.

The victory allowed him to pocket $1,566,000.

Hoge joined the PGA Tour in 2015. He played collegiately at TCU and in 2009 tied for third place at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert