Late touchdown propels South Iredell past West Cabarrus

In total, the Vikings had just 176 yards of offense, 121 on the ground and 55 through the air. Jaylin Neal led the Vikings’ rushing attack, carrying the ball 22 times for 79 yards.

“Offensively, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rees said. “There were too many times that we moved the ball only to go backwards due to penalties.”

Penalties, particularly of the 15-yard variety plagued the Vikings all night, as they were flagged 10 times for a total of 100 yards. And, believe it or not, West Cabarrus was worse, racking up 112 penalty yards on nine flags.

Despite their struggles on the offensive end, the Vikings’ defense came to play and then some. West Cabarrus mustered just 125 total yards of offense in the game and was completely shut down in the running game, finishing with minus-8 yards on the ground.

“We preach it all the time. We want three turnovers, we want less than 150 yards of offense, and we want less than 17 points,” Rees said. “For the kids to accept that challenge is pretty big.”

The Vikings were able to force those three turnovers as well, all of them interceptions. The first of those interceptions, which happened early in the first quarter, was returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Sacari Stevenson.