Late touchdown propels South Iredell past West Cabarrus

TROUTMAN—With just over 1:30 to play in the game, South Iredell was staring down a 4th and 8 at the West Cabarrus 33-yard line and trailing 17-14. In a normal game, this is a tense situation but not impossible. But for the Vikings on Tuesday night, 4th and 8 may have felt like 4th and 28.
To that point in the game, South Iredell had managed just 143 total yards with just 22 of those coming by way of quarterback Brice Warren’s arm. But that didn’t matter to head coach Eric Rees, who out of a timeout, sent his junior QB out to throw one more pass.
Warren responded with a perfectly-thrown strike to a streaking Demario Parks for the touchdown, which ultimately propelled the Vikings (2-4, 1-1 Greater Metro) to a dramatic 21-17 comeback victory over West Cabarrus (2-4, 1-2 Greater Metro).
“(Brice) is a bulldog,” Rees said. “I challenged him after a bad series and told him that he needs to keep being that guy. I trusted them to make that play on fourth down. Even if he was 0-for-whatever, I would have called that play.”
The game-winning touchdown pass was one of just four completions on the night for Warren, but while two of those went for scores, two others were picked off. Warren finished the game 4-of-13 for 55 yards and carried the ball seven times for 37 yards, but lost 32 yards to sacks and finished with just five rushing yards.
In total, the Vikings had just 176 yards of offense, 121 on the ground and 55 through the air. Jaylin Neal led the Vikings’ rushing attack, carrying the ball 22 times for 79 yards.
“Offensively, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Rees said. “There were too many times that we moved the ball only to go backwards due to penalties.”
Penalties, particularly of the 15-yard variety plagued the Vikings all night, as they were flagged 10 times for a total of 100 yards. And, believe it or not, West Cabarrus was worse, racking up 112 penalty yards on nine flags.
Despite their struggles on the offensive end, the Vikings’ defense came to play and then some. West Cabarrus mustered just 125 total yards of offense in the game and was completely shut down in the running game, finishing with minus-8 yards on the ground.
“We preach it all the time. We want three turnovers, we want less than 150 yards of offense, and we want less than 17 points,” Rees said. “For the kids to accept that challenge is pretty big.”
The Vikings were able to force those three turnovers as well, all of them interceptions. The first of those interceptions, which happened early in the first quarter, was returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Sacari Stevenson.
West Cabarrus only found the end zone on drives that started inside the South Iredell 35-yard line due to Viking turnovers.
Rees believed that some of the struggles that the offense experienced in the game was a result of having just two days to prepare for West Cabarrus after facing a very good Hickory Ridge team last Friday night.
South Iredell will once again have to prepare within that same timeframe for a trip to Mooresville to face the Blue Devils in their first game at Coach Joe Popp Stadium since 2017.
“I feel comfortable facing them,” Rees said. “We just have to get after it and see how it plays out.”
Kickoff between long-time rivals, the Blue Devils and Vikings, is set for 7:30 p.m.