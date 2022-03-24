Last Babe Ruth baseball signup dates on the horizon

Babe Ruth of Iredell County will hold its final two 13-15 year old baseball signups on Monday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 30, from 6-7 p.m. at Jennings Park.
Once these two signup dates are over teams will be formed and practice will begin.
Teams will begin playing games the first of May. Once teams are formed no players can be added to the roster so it is important if you want your child to play this summer to get them signed up at one of these two times.
If you have any questions you can contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039.