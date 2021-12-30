Langtree Charter turns back North Iredell to reach tournament final

OLIN—Langtree Charter overcame a five-point deficit in the last two minutes of the game to clinch a spot in the first North Iredell Holiday Tournament final with a 60-57 win over North Iredell.
Trailing 55-50 with 2:11 left, the Lions turned North Iredell over four times in the last two minutes and went 4-of-6 from the foul line in the last 2:11.
The two most critical came from Lariyah Clark with the Lions leading 58-55. Clark’s two free throws extended Langtree Charter’s lead to 5 with less than 20 seconds left, and the Lions held on to move to the final.
Clark led the Lions with a game-high 24 points. Head coach Matt Forrest said the senior was a big part of his team advancing to the tournament final.
“I texted her this morning and said to beat this team we are going to need a huge game from you,” Forrest said. ”She came through in the clutch all game and then in the fourth quarter really took over.”
The two teams traded buckets in a low scoring first quarter and half before Langtree Charter entered the half with a 24-19 lead.
Out of the break, North Iredell switched up defenses and went to a three-quarter court trap that gave the Lions fits. After trailing by five at the break, the Raiders took their first lead of the game at 32-31 with 2:22 left in the third.
North Iredell opened the fourth quarter much like the third, eventually extending its lead to 53-45 with 2:48 left in the fourth. But the Lions were able to keep the Raiders from extending their lead further and pulled within five with 2:11 remaining.
After a few missed shots by the Raiders and a few key makes by the Lions, a lay-up by Langtree Charter’s Dayla Whitley tied the game at 55-55.
On the ensuing North Iredell possession, the Raiders struggled to get that ball into the front-court and the Lions’ Kahree Heard stole a loose ball and was fouled. Heard hit one of two free throws to give the Lions a 56-55 lead.
The Lions went on to turn the Raiders over three more times in the last 24 seconds of the game before Clark’s two free throws with less than 20 seconds left gave the Lions a 60-55 lead, enough for them to hold on and move onto the championship game.
With the win, Langtree Charter will face off with Mooresville for the first ever North Iredell Holiday Tournament title at 7 p.m. Thursday. Forrest said it will be a tough matchup, but his team is ready for the challenge.
“I haven’t seen too much of Mooresville, so I’ve got to watch film on them tonight,” Forrest said. “Every team we have played has been tough, so I know they are going to be tough. I’ll try to find some way to attack them, get it to our big girl down low KK and let Lariyah do her thing at point guard.”