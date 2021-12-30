Langtree Charter turns back North Iredell to reach tournament final

North Iredell opened the fourth quarter much like the third, eventually extending its lead to 53-45 with 2:48 left in the fourth. But the Lions were able to keep the Raiders from extending their lead further and pulled within five with 2:11 remaining.

After a few missed shots by the Raiders and a few key makes by the Lions, a lay-up by Langtree Charter’s Dayla Whitley tied the game at 55-55.

On the ensuing North Iredell possession, the Raiders struggled to get that ball into the front-court and the Lions’ Kahree Heard stole a loose ball and was fouled. Heard hit one of two free throws to give the Lions a 56-55 lead.

The Lions went on to turn the Raiders over three more times in the last 24 seconds of the game before Clark’s two free throws with less than 20 seconds left gave the Lions a 60-55 lead, enough for them to hold on and move onto the championship game.

With the win, Langtree Charter will face off with Mooresville for the first ever North Iredell Holiday Tournament title at 7 p.m. Thursday. Forrest said it will be a tough matchup, but his team is ready for the challenge.