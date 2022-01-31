LaLonde one rebound shy of double-double

Rachel LaLonde (North Iredell H.S.) led the Radford women’s basketball team on Saturday, but the Highlanders suffered a 78-51 loss at home to Longwood.

Shooting 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, LaLonde finished with 12 points. She flirted with a double-double. The 6-foot-1 junior snared nine rebounds. She also made three steals. Each of her stats was a team high.