Lake Norman's McCord picked for All-Star game

Lake Norman’s Tate McCord has been selected to play in the 2022 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer game.

McCord, a senior midfielder, will continue her career at Guilford College.

The All-Star game is July 12 in Greensboro.

