Lake Norman’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams has been selected to compete in this summer’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star women’s basketball game. She will join nine other players on the West roster as they face their 10 East counterparts July 17 in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Lewis-Williams, a senior, recently signed with University of Buffalo. This past season she averaged 20.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game while leading the Lake Norman girls basketball team to the 4A West Regional championship. The Wildcats advanced to the 4A state final before falling to Panther Creek, 75-65, and finishing the season 31-1.