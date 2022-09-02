Lake Norman willing to take to the air

The passing game of a run-based offense is predicated on play action.

Lake Norman executed in a big way during last week’s 42-0 win over North Iredell, particularly in the first half.

Senior quarterback Jackson Garlick recorded career highs in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns, going 9-of-9 for 176 yards and three scores. The Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime.

Garlick finished with 193 passing yards.

Wildcats head coach Jonathan Oliphant joked about having should’ve been fired for that aerial attack spike. It was the first time under his direction that the Wildcats amassed more passing yards in a game than rushing yards.

“But in all seriousness, that was a focus this offseason—taking what teams are giving us,” he added. “We have our triple option identity, but teams last year could load the box because we couldn’t throw the ball well. We’ve made good steps so far, but we have to continue to get better.”

The Wildcats turn their attention to tonight’s home game against Statesville.

The Greyhounds are projected to provide a stiffer test. Lake Norman outscored West Iredell and North Iredell by a combined 97-0 the first two weeks during which time them outgained those opponents 723-112.