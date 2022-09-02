Lake Norman Wildcats run wild in win over Statesville

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference victory over Statesville.

Trae Sechrest carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown to pace an effective Lake Norman rushing attack. He was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Sam Martin was named the NCFB Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wildcats dominated possession and averaged 7 yards per carry. They finished with 369 yards on 52 rushing attempts.

Quarterback Sam Garlick’s 1-yard keeper capped an 80-yard scoring drive to open the second half. The Wildcats ate up nearly four minutes of clock en route to extending their lead to 21-0.

The Wildcats (3-0) rushed to the ball and faked like they were going to onside kick several times throughout the night. They did again after Garlick’s touchdown. Then the coverage team returned to a traditional formation, giving the impression there once again wouldn’t be one. But Michael Buck did onside kick, and he recovered it at the Statesville 47.

That crafty play led to a 26-yard Mozes Morris touchdown run with 5 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

Trailing 28-0, the Greyhounds (1-2) were unable to recover and lost for the second time in as many weeks.

Titus Myers’ 36-yard touchdown reception from Phoenix Lawrence on the ensuing drive got the Greyhounds on the scoreboard. It was the first score of the season allowed by the Wildcats, who shut out West Iredell and North Iredell during the first two weeks of the season.

Lake Norman answered with another 80-yard scoring drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters. It culminated with Sechrest’s 1-yard TD run.

Statesville capitalized on a late Lake Norman fumble. Lawrence directed them from the Greyhound 45 and scored on a 2-yard TD run with 1:36 remaining.

The Greyhounds’ offense showed a little more promise after an anemic outing in last week’s loss at South Iredell. Lawrence rushed for 93 yards on 13 carries and he threw for 94 yards. Myers hauled in three passes for 62 yards. But Statesville’s defense struggled to stop the Wildcats’ triple option.

AJ Baker took a pitch from Garlick, eluded tacklers and raced down the right sideline for a 54-yard TD run that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 14-0 with 5:25 left in the second quarter.

It could have easily been 21-0 at the half, but Antonio Griffin was unable to handle a Garlick pass near the goal line. That missed 30-yard TD strike led to a missed 47-yard field goal.

Quinton Haines finished with 77 yards rushing on seven carries for Lake Norman. His 8-yard TD opened the scoring with 6:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Statesville has its open date on Sept. 9. The Wildcats travel to Taylorsville that night to face Alexander Central.

SCORING SUMMARY

Statesville;0;0;7;7—14

Lake Norman;7;7;14;7—35

First quarter

LN—Quinton Haines 8 run (Michael Buck kick), 6:04.

Second quarter

LN—AJ Baker 54 run (Buck kick), 5:25.

Third quarter

LN—Jackson Garlick 1 run (Buck kick), 8:14.

LN—Mozes Morris 26 run (Buck kick), 5:38.

S—Titus Myers 36 pass from Phoenix Lawrence (Sam Buckner kick), 3:17.

Fourth quarter

LN—Trae Sechrest 1 run (Buck kick), 8:04.

S—Lawrence 2 run (Buckner kick), 1:36.